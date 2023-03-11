Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Logistics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $773.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $458.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading

