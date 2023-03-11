Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $686,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,300,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE SAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

