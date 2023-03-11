Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 40.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 34.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO opened at $13.95 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $869.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $398,266. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.