Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 461,127 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ opened at $14.42 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Embraer

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

