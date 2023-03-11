Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,317 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

