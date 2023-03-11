Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

SAVA opened at $24.90 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Univest Sec dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

