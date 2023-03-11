Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,138 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Trading Up 9.1 %

Stratasys Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

