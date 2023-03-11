Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,751 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,192,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,377,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,192,242.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,528. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

