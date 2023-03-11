Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,751 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Credo Technology Group Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
