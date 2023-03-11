Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,139,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBER opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

