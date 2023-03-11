Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,058 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of -416.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

