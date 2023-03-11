Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HPX were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in HPX by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 568,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 478,200 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in HPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in HPX by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HPX by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

HPX Stock Up 1.2 %

HPX opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. HPX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

