Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGO. Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.