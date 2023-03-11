Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,183 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.