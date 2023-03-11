Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 107,629 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $72,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 936,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after acquiring an additional 657,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

