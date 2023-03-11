Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 208,548 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,844 shares of company stock worth $343,842. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

