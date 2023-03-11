Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.1 %

ALRM opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.