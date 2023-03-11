Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 50,121 Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $10.20 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

