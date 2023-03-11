Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 55,955 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,955 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $39,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $497,000.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.