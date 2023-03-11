Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 55,955 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,955 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $39,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $497,000.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines
In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
