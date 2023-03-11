Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 61,847 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
NYSE:ANF opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.57 and a beta of 1.43.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
