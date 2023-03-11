Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $628.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.