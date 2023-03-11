Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 89,510 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.78 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

