Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

