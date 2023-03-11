Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $22.86 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

