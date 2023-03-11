Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $395.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

