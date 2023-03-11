Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.00 ($10.64) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ETR:PSM opened at €8.92 ($9.49) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €6.44 ($6.85) and a 52 week high of €12.81 ($13.63). The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

