DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

NYSE:DKS opened at $146.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

