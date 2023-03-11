Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

