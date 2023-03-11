DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.41, but opened at $53.71. DocuSign shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 5,379,802 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

