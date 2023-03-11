DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.41, but opened at $53.71. DocuSign shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 5,379,802 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DocuSign Stock Down 22.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.