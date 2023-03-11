Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Buys $991,800.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director John R. Pestana bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domo Trading Down 8.6 %

DOMO stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 70.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

