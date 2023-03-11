Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 70.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.18. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

