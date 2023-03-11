DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DraftKings stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,308,569.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,220 shares of company stock worth $16,578,604. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

