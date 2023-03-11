DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KSM opened at $8.39 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
