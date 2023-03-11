DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM opened at $8.39 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.