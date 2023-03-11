Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

ESTE opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,909,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,805,000 after buying an additional 361,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

