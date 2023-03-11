Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.
Earthstone Energy Stock Performance
ESTE opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,909,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,805,000 after buying an additional 361,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
