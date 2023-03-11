Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

