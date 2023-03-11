electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. electroCore has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,350 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 389,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

