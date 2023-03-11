ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
ENEOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$6.94 on Friday. ENEOS has a 52-week low of C$6.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81.
About ENEOS
