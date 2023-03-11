ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$6.94 on Friday. ENEOS has a 52-week low of C$6.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the energy, resources, and materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production, Metals, and Others. The Energy segment offers petroleum refining and marketing, basic chemical products, lubricants, specialty and performance chemical products, coal, electricity, gas, and new energy.

