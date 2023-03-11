Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.67.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.2 %

TSE:LAC opened at C$28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.06. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

