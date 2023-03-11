Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$55.27 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$55.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

