Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

