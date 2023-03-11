Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.
WW International Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of WW International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
