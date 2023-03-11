Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EGFEY opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

