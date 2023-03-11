EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

