Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

