Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 231,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 86.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Exponent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Exponent by 78.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 267,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

