Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,799 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $293.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.09.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.