Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Shares of GRFFF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.17.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
