Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 924240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

