Financial Contrast: SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) vs. Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) and Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SimCorp A/S and Computershare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SimCorp A/S N/A N/A N/A Computershare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SimCorp A/S and Computershare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SimCorp A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Computershare 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Computershare has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Computershare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Computershare is more favorable than SimCorp A/S.

This table compares SimCorp A/S and Computershare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SimCorp A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.90 77.17 Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 34.20

Computershare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SimCorp A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of SimCorp A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SimCorp A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Computershare pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SimCorp A/S pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Computershare pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Computershare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Computershare beats SimCorp A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation. The company also offers front office solutions, including asset, alternative investment, order, and compliance manager; and back office solutions comprising settlement, corporate actions, cash and securities, investment accounting, collateral, general ledger, and fund administration manager. In addition, it provides middle office solutions consisting of strategy, risk analysis, and performance manager; and data and reporting solutions, which include client communications, data warehouse manager, reconciliation, and enterprise data manager. The company has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SimCorp A/S was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services. The Issuer Services segment comprises register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance and related services. The Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services segment provides mortgage servicing and related activities, together with tenancy bond protection services in the UK. The Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services segment is engaged in the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans, together with Childcare Voucher administration in the UK. The Business Services segment includes the provision of bankruptcy, class actions and corporate trust administration services. The Communication Services and Utilities segment provides document composition and printing, intelligen

