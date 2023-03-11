First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Joseph boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.10.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.