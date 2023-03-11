First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Joseph boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FM opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.41.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

