First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$30.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Joseph boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.10.

FM opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The company has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.41.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

